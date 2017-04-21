NEW YORK (AP) — The 24 remaining free agents:
BALTIMORE (1) — Nolan Reimold, of.
CHICAGO (1) — Justin Morneau, dh.
CLEVELAND (2) — Marlon Byrd, of; Coco Crisp, of.
HOUSTON (1) — Doug Fister, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Luke Hochevar, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Tim Lincecum, rhp; C.J. Wilson, lhp.
NEW YORK (2) — Billy Butler, of; Mark Teixeira, 1b.
OAKLAND (1) — Sam Fuld, of.
TAMPA BAY (1) — Alexei Ramirez, ss.
TEXAS (1) — Colby Lewis, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Dioner Navarro, c.
___
ATLANTA (1) — A.J. Pierzynski, c.
CHICAGO (1) — David Ross, c.
CINCINNATI (1) — Alfredo Simon, rhp.
MIAMI (1) — Jeff Francoeur, of.
MILWAUKEE (1) — Chris Capuano, lhp.
NEW YORK (1) — Kelly Johnson, 2b-3b.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Jerome Williams, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Javier Lopez, lhp; Angel Pagan, of; Jake Peavy, rhp.