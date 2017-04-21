Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Researchers to look for…

Researchers to look for CTE evidence in Hernandez’s brain

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 6:22 am < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Boston University researchers will study Aaron Hernandez’s brain to determine if the former NFL star suffered from the same degenerative brain disease as Hall of Famer Junior Seau and former Bears defensive back Dave Duerson, who also took their own lives.

Hernandez hanged himself in prison early Wednesday, days after winning an acquittal in a 2012 double homicide case. He was already serving a life term in a 2013 killing.

After a brief public dispute between Massachusetts authorities and Hernandez’s family, the former Patriots tight end’s brain was released to BU’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. In addition to Seau and Duerson, CTE has been found in the brains of NFL Hall of Famers Ken Stabler, Frank Gifford, Mike Webster and dozens of other former players.

Hernandez attorney Jose Baez wouldn’t say Thursday if he or the family believed potential brain damage from football led to Hernandez’s suicide.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Health News Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Researchers to look for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Earth Day display

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.