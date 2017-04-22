Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sasnovich gives Belarus lead…

Sasnovich gives Belarus lead over Swiss in Fed Cup semi

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 9:16 am < a min read
Share

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Aliaksandra Sasnovich upset Viktorija Golubic to give Belarus a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in their Fed Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Sasnovich’s aggressive style, with 36 winners to Golubic’s 22, helped give her the edge in an almost three-hour battle which ended 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 to the Belarusian.

With former top-ranked Victoria Azarenka taking a break to raise her first child, No. 96 Sasnovich is the only member of the Belarus team ranked in the top 100. Golubic is 54th.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays Swiss opponent Timea Bacsinszky later Saturday in the second singles rubber of the best-of-five semifinal.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sasnovich gives Belarus lead…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.