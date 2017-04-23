Sports Listen

Sasnovich puts Belarus on verge of first Fed Cup final

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 7:02 am < a min read
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Aliaksandra Sasnovich put Belarus one win away from its first Fed Cup final Saturday, upsetting Swiss favorite Timea Bacsinszky.

Sasnovich twice served for the match, only to be broken by Bacszinszky on both occasions, but won a tiebreak to seal a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over a player ranked 74 places higher at No. 22.

The hosts will book a place in the final if Aryna Sabalenka can beat Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in the fourth singles rubber, or if doubles players Olga Govortsova and Vera Lapko can beat the Swiss duo of Martina Hingis and Belinda Bencic.

Switzerland and veteran Hingis are seeking their second Fed Cup final after a 19-year break.

Hingis won two singles rubbers in Switzerland’s 3-2 defeat to Spain in the 1998 final, but lost the deciding doubles rubber alongside Patty Schnyder.

