Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2017
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Chris Tillman to Frederick (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed SS Jose Iglesias on the 7-day DL, retroactive to Thursday, and 1B Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Blaine Hardy, RHP Joe Jimenez and C John Hicks from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent OF Jorge Soler to Omaha (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent SS Ehire Adrianza to Fort Myers (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent SS Didi Gregorius to Tampa (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Sonny Gray to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent SS Jean Segura to Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned 1B Tyler Moore outright to New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis for assignment. Recalled LHP Brent Suter from Colorado Springs (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ben Lively to Lehigh Valley (PCL). Reinstated RHP Pat Neshek from paternity leave.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Trevor Brown to Sacramento (PCL). Sent OF Mac Williamson and C Tim Federowicz to Sacramento for rehab assignments.

