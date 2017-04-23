Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Senators beat Bruins 3-2…

Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, advance in playoffs

By JIMMY GOLEN
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 6:23 pm < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Clarke MacArthur scored a power-play goal with 6:30 gone in the first overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Sunday to win their first-round playoff series in six games.

Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots for Ottawa, which advanced in the postseason for the first time since 2013. It was the fourth overtime game in the series.

Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for the Bruins, and Boston got goals from Drew Stafford and Patrice Bergeron.

Bobby Ryan and Kyle Turris also scored for Ottawa.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Senators beat Bruins 3-2…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.