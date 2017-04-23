Sports Listen

Strasburg headed to paternity list, next start pushed back

By master
April 23, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Strasburg will not take his regular turn in the Washington Nationals’ rotation this week as he awaits the birth of his second child.

The Nationals plan to put Strasburg on the paternity list Monday, when they open a four-game series in Colorado. The team has not announced a scheduled starter for that game.

Strasburg’s next turn comes up Tuesday, but Washington bumped back Joe Ross a day into that slot. The team said Sunday that Strasburg could pitch next weekend at home against the New York Mets.

A two-time All-Star, Strasburg is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA in four outings this season. He has 29 strikeouts in 28 innings.

Jacob Turner seems a likely candidate to start Monday night for the Nationals. The 25-year-old right-hander, who has made 53 major league starts and 79 appearances, has a 2.61 ERA in three starts with the club’s Triple-A Syracuse affiliate.

Turner started last Thursday against Toledo but threw only 31 pitches over 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

