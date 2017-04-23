Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

American International 6, Adelphi 5
Assumption 6, Saint Anselm 4
Bethany (W.Va.) 10, Penn St.-Allegheny 0
Boston College 2-1, NC State 1-0
White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Canisius 9, Rider 0
Colby-Sawyer 2-3, Maine-Farmington 1-12
Cortland 5, Oswego 3
Drew 7, Scranton 2
Elmira 6, SUNY Canton 4
Elms 2, S. Vermont 0
‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says
Fairfield 19, Siena 0
Farmingdale 8, St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 2
Franklin Pierce 6, Stonehill 1
Gallaudet 4, SUNY Poly 3
Glenville St. 9, Concord 8
Hartford 6, Stony Brook 5
Iona 4, Manhattan 1
Le Moyne 9, Pace 7
Lehigh 5, Lafayette 1
Lipscomb 8, NJIT 3
Merchant Marine 14, Yeshiva 0
Merrimack 7, St. Michael’s 6
Middlebury 7, Wesleyan (Conn.) 4
Mount St. Mary (N.Y.) 6, Purchase 2
Navy 7, Army 2
Niagara 6, Monmouth (N.J.) 4
Penn 4, Cornell 0
Queens (N.Y.) 4, Mercy 2
RPI 11, Vassar 0
Rhode Island 7, George Washington 2
Roger Williams 3, W. New England 0
St. Joseph (Vt.) 4, Fisher 0
St. Joseph’s (Maine) 16, Rivier 9
Shepherd 2, West Liberty 1
SUNY Maritime 8, Mount St. Vincent 7
Thomas More 8, Thiel 2
UNC Wilmington 20, Hofstra 7
Union (N.Y.) 5, Bard 1
Utica 9, Stevens Tech 3
Washington (Mo.) 1, Brandeis 0
Bellarmine 4-3, Indianapolis 3-2, 8 innings
Centre 6-1, Rhodes 4-2
Charleston Southern 4, Radford 1
Delaware St. 7, Md.-Eastern Shore 4
Florida St. at Miami, ccd.
George Mason 1, St. Bonaventure 0
Ill.-Chicago 5-2, N. Kentucky 3-6
Kentucky 10, LSU 2
Louisville 10, Duke 0
Manchester 15, Transylvania 5
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, ccd., rain
Old Dominion 9, Southern Miss. 2
Pittsburgh 11, North Carolina 9
SE Missouri 4, Murray St. 3, 2nd game, ccd.
South Florida 11-1, Memphis 6-5, 1st game, 7 innings
Spring Hill 17-13, Kentucky St. 4-5
UCF 8, UConn 2
UNC Pembroke 8, Coker 0
William & Mary 7, James Madison 6
Young Harris 6, Armstrong 1, 11 innings
Adrian 8, Albion 0
Aquinas 16, Lourdes 0
Baker 6-0, Central Methodist 0-6
Bellevue 18, Viterbo 6
Case Western 9, Chicago 4
Concordia (Mich.) 6, Siena Heights 3
Concordia (Neb.) 3, Briar Cliff 2
Concordia (Wis.) 8, Benedictine (Ill.) 2
Davenport 9, Rochester (Mich.) 0
Denison 20, Wittenberg 7
Evangel 6, Missouri Valley 3
Fairmont St. 13, Urbana 5
Hastings 5, Midland 3
Hiram 8, Allegheny 7
Ill.-Springfield 11, Wis.-Parkside 8
Illinois College 6, Lawrence 1
Kalamazoo 5, Olivet 2
Lakeland 9, Wis. Lutheran 1
Madonna 8, Indiana Tech 7
Marian (Wis.) 5, Edgewood 1
Mayville St. at Jamestown, 2, ppd.
Monmouth (Ill.) 8, Ripon 3
Morningside 13, Dakota Wesleyan 5
Mount Mercy 4, Graceland 2
Northwestern Ohio 9, Lawrence Tech 8
Northwood (Mich.) 3, Walsh 2
Oberlin 6, Kenyon 2
Ohio Wesleyan 9, DePauw 3
Peru St. 7, Culver-Stockton 3
Purdue Northwest 10, Calumet 1
St. Cloud St. 4, Winona St. 2
Saint Mary (Kan.) 5, Kansas Wesleyan 2
Sioux Falls 20, Upper Iowa 2
S. Indiana 9, Lewis 1
SW Minnesota 3, Mary 2
UIC 5, N. Kentucky 3
Valley City St. 14, Dakota St. 3
Wabash 14, Berea 2
Wayne (Mich.) 6, Saginaw Valley St. 1
Wayne (Neb.) 1, Northern St. 0
Wheeling Jesuit 5, Notre Dame (Ohio) 4
William Penn 4, Grand View 2
Wis.-Stevens Point 6, Wis.-Whitewater 3
Xavier 3, Butler 2
Abilene Christian 9, Lamar 0
FAU 10, UTSA 0
Florida Atlantic 10, UTSA 0
Prairie View A&M 3, Southern U. 1
Loyola Marymount 4, Pepperdine 2
Stanford 10, Oregon 4