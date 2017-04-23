Sports Listen

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 8:54 pm 2 min read
EAST

American International 6, Adelphi 5

Assumption 6, Saint Anselm 4

Bethany (W.Va.) 10, Penn St.-Allegheny 0

Boston College 2-1, NC State 1-0

Canisius 9, Rider 0

Colby-Sawyer 2-3, Maine-Farmington 1-12

Cortland 5, Oswego 3

Drew 7, Scranton 2

Elmira 6, SUNY Canton 4

Elms 2, S. Vermont 0

Fairfield 19, Siena 0

Farmingdale 8, St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 2

Franklin Pierce 6, Stonehill 1

Gallaudet 4, SUNY Poly 3

Glenville St. 9, Concord 8

Hartford 6, Stony Brook 5

Iona 4, Manhattan 1

Le Moyne 9, Pace 7

Lehigh 5, Lafayette 1

Lipscomb 8, NJIT 3

Merchant Marine 14, Yeshiva 0

Merrimack 7, St. Michael’s 6

Middlebury 7, Wesleyan (Conn.) 4

Mount St. Mary (N.Y.) 6, Purchase 2

Navy 7, Army 2

Niagara 6, Monmouth (N.J.) 4

Penn 4, Cornell 0

Queens (N.Y.) 4, Mercy 2

RPI 11, Vassar 0

Rhode Island 7, George Washington 2

Roger Williams 3, W. New England 0

St. Joseph (Vt.) 4, Fisher 0

St. Joseph’s (Maine) 16, Rivier 9

Shepherd 2, West Liberty 1

SUNY Maritime 8, Mount St. Vincent 7

Thomas More 8, Thiel 2

UNC Wilmington 20, Hofstra 7

Union (N.Y.) 5, Bard 1

Utica 9, Stevens Tech 3

Washington (Mo.) 1, Brandeis 0

SOUTH

Bellarmine 4-3, Indianapolis 3-2, 8 innings

Centre 6-1, Rhodes 4-2

Charleston Southern 4, Radford 1

Delaware St. 7, Md.-Eastern Shore 4

Florida St. at Miami, ccd.

George Mason 1, St. Bonaventure 0

Ill.-Chicago 5-2, N. Kentucky 3-6

Kentucky 10, LSU 2

Louisville 10, Duke 0

Manchester 15, Transylvania 5

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, ccd., rain

Old Dominion 9, Southern Miss. 2

Pittsburgh 11, North Carolina 9

SE Missouri 4, Murray St. 3, 2nd game, ccd.

South Florida 11-1, Memphis 6-5, 1st game, 7 innings

Spring Hill 17-13, Kentucky St. 4-5

UCF 8, UConn 2

UNC Pembroke 8, Coker 0

William & Mary 7, James Madison 6

Young Harris 6, Armstrong 1, 11 innings

MIDWEST

Adrian 8, Albion 0

Aquinas 16, Lourdes 0

Baker 6-0, Central Methodist 0-6

Bellevue 18, Viterbo 6

Case Western 9, Chicago 4

Concordia (Mich.) 6, Siena Heights 3

Concordia (Neb.) 3, Briar Cliff 2

Concordia (Wis.) 8, Benedictine (Ill.) 2

Davenport 9, Rochester (Mich.) 0

Denison 20, Wittenberg 7

Evangel 6, Missouri Valley 3

Fairmont St. 13, Urbana 5

Hastings 5, Midland 3

Hiram 8, Allegheny 7

Ill.-Springfield 11, Wis.-Parkside 8

Illinois College 6, Lawrence 1

Kalamazoo 5, Olivet 2

Lakeland 9, Wis. Lutheran 1

Madonna 8, Indiana Tech 7

Marian (Wis.) 5, Edgewood 1

Mayville St. at Jamestown, 2, ppd.

Monmouth (Ill.) 8, Ripon 3

Morningside 13, Dakota Wesleyan 5

Mount Mercy 4, Graceland 2

Northwestern Ohio 9, Lawrence Tech 8

Northwood (Mich.) 3, Walsh 2

Oberlin 6, Kenyon 2

Ohio Wesleyan 9, DePauw 3

Peru St. 7, Culver-Stockton 3

Purdue Northwest 10, Calumet 1

St. Cloud St. 4, Winona St. 2

Saint Mary (Kan.) 5, Kansas Wesleyan 2

Sioux Falls 20, Upper Iowa 2

S. Indiana 9, Lewis 1

SW Minnesota 3, Mary 2

UIC 5, N. Kentucky 3

Valley City St. 14, Dakota St. 3

Wabash 14, Berea 2

Wayne (Mich.) 6, Saginaw Valley St. 1

Wayne (Neb.) 1, Northern St. 0

Wheeling Jesuit 5, Notre Dame (Ohio) 4

William Penn 4, Grand View 2

Wis.-Stevens Point 6, Wis.-Whitewater 3

Xavier 3, Butler 2

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 9, Lamar 0

FAU 10, UTSA 0

Florida Atlantic 10, UTSA 0

Prairie View A&M 3, Southern U. 1

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount 4, Pepperdine 2

Stanford 10, Oregon 4

Sunday's College Baseball Scores
