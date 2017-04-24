Sports Listen

Thames hits 2 HRs, Perez goes deep Brewers beat Reds 11-7

By JOE TOTORAITIS April 24, 2017 11:16 pm < a min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Thames homered twice to raise his major league-leading total to 10, Hernan Perez added a three-run shot, Matt Garza pitched for the first time this season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-7 on Monday night.

The left-handed batting Thames got just enough muscle on an 0-2 pitch from Amir Garrett (2-2) to slice an opposite-field, two-run homer in the second. He extended his home-run streak against the Reds this season to five consecutive games with a solo shot to right in the first. Perez’s three-run homer capped that inning.

Seven of Thames’ 10 major-league leading home runs have come off the Reds’ hurlers, including five in the four-game series in mid-April at Cincinnati.

Garza, who suffered a right groin strain at the end of spring training, was reinstated from the disabled list before the game. He allowed one earned run on four hits. Five relievers followed and Carlos Torres (1-2) picked up the win.

