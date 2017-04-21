Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Withey lawyer…

The Latest: Withey lawyer denies domestic abuse charges

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 12:17 am 1 min read
Share

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a police investigation of Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

An attorney for Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey strongly denies domestic abuse allegations against his client after a police investigation was revealed.

Attorney Alan Jackson said in a statement Thursday night that the allegations are false and the work of an angry ex-girlfriend.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Manhattan Beach police spokesman Sgt. Tim Zins said earlier in the day that a police report had been filed accusing Withey of domestic violence. He said detectives are investigating.

The Jazz said in a statement that the team is aware of the allegations but would not comment until they had a better understanding of the situation.

Police say the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office will have to determine whether Withey will be charged with a crime.

___

2:30 p.m.

Police are investigating an allegation of domestic violence against Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey.

‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says

Manhattan Beach police spokesman Sgt. Tim Zins said Thursday that a police report had been filed accusing Withey of domestic violence. He said detectives are investigating the allegations.

The Jazz said in a statement that the team is aware of the allegations against Withey but would not comment until they had a better understanding of the situation.

Police say the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office will have to determine whether or not Withey will be charged with a crime.

A district attorney’s spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Topics:
All News Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Withey lawyer…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Earth Day display

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.