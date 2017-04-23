Thomas scores 33, Celtics beat Bulls 104-95 to tie series

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 104-95 on Sunday to tie their first-round playoff series at 2-all.
Boston blew a 20-point lead, but Thomas keyed a third-quarter run that put the Celtics back on top after Chicago briefly went ahead.
Gerald Green made four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points, helping the top-seeded Celtics return the favor in Chicago after dropping the first two games at home. Al Horford added 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Game 5 is Wednesday in Boston.
Jimmy Butler carried the Bulls with 33 points and nine assists.