Tigers CF Jones hit in face by pitch, taken to hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones has been taken to a hospital after getting hit in the face by a pitch .

Jones left Saturday’s game against Minnesota in the third inning when he was drilled in the left side of his mouth by a 90 mph fastball from Twins reliever Justin Haley. Jones went down but then sprang to his feet, tossed his helmet away and ran up the third base line in the direction of the Tigers’ dugout.

He was met by manager Brad Ausmus and a trainer, who put a towel to Jones’ bleeding mouth. The 24-year-old rookie was escorted back to the bench and removed from the game.

After the Tigers’ 5-4 victory, Ausmus said Jones had a “nasty split lip” and was undergoing a CT scan at the hospital.