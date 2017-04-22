Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tigers CF Jones hit…

Tigers CF Jones hit in face by pitch, taken to hospital

By PATRICK DONNELLY
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 8:34 pm < a min read
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones has been taken to a hospital after getting hit in the face by a pitch .

Jones left Saturday’s game against Minnesota in the third inning when he was drilled in the left side of his mouth by a 90 mph fastball from Twins reliever Justin Haley. Jones went down but then sprang to his feet, tossed his helmet away and ran up the third base line in the direction of the Tigers’ dugout.

He was met by manager Brad Ausmus and a trainer, who put a towel to Jones’ bleeding mouth. The 24-year-old rookie was escorted back to the bench and removed from the game.

After the Tigers’ 5-4 victory, Ausmus said Jones had a “nasty split lip” and was undergoing a CT scan at the hospital.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tigers CF Jones hit…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.