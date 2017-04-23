Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tigers OF Jones says…

Tigers OF Jones says he’s feeling OK after being hit in face

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 4:15 pm 1 min read
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Detroit outfielder JaCoby Jones said he felt lucky a day after being hit in the face by a pitch that later sparked a benches-clearing tussle between the Tigers and Minnesota Twins.

Jones was taken to the hospital Saturday after getting a scare when a pitch from Twins reliever Justin Haley left him bloodied and a little dazed. He needed nine stitches in his lip, but said he was still able to have dinner that night. Jones said he would have a few more tests when the team returned to Detroit but experienced no signs of a concussion.

“It could’ve knocked out all my teeth or struck me square in the eye,” Jones said Sunday. “I am lucky it hit me in my big lip and just made it bigger. It’s all good.”

Jones was placed on the 10-day disabled list, as was Haley with tendinitis in his right biceps.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd was ejected later in the game after throwing behind Twins slugger Miguel Sano, who got into a shoving match with catcher James McCann as both benches cleared.

Sano was also ejected, but Twins manager Paul Molitor said on Sunday morning that he did not expect any hard feelings to linger between the two teams.

The injury-ravaged Tigers recalled outfielder Jim Adduci from Triple-A Toledo to fill in for Jones.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tigers OF Jones says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.