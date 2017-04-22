Sports Listen

Tigers put Cabrera on 10-day DL with strained right groin

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 1:05 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin.

Cabrera was injured while diving for a ground ball in the sixth inning of the Tigers’ game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. The 34-year-old slugger is hitting .268 with three home runs and nine RBIs this season.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Tigers recalled catcher John Hicks from Triple-A Toledo. Hicks has hit .424 in 10 games with the Mud Hens.

