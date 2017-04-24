Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tim Tebow has his…

Tim Tebow has his best week in minors with 6 hits

By master
and The Associated Press April 24, 2017 2:22 am 1 min read
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An update on Tim Tebow’s first season with the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets’ Class A affiliate. This week, Tebow and the Fireflies completed two series, the first a three-game set in Rome (Georgia) before returning home for four games with Lexington (Kentucky).

Tebow played in six of the Fireflies’ seven games this week, all three at Rome and three of four with Lexington. Columbia went 2-1 against Rome and 1-3 against Lexington.

A look how Tebow has fared:

___

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

HIGHLIGHTS: Tebow had his best game as a pro baseball player Friday night, going 3 for 3 for his first multihit game in a 5-0 win over Lexington. Tebow had a double, two singles and a walk in the victory. Tebow added another multihit game on Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Lexington.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 6 of 21 for the week. He had no RBIs and five strikeouts in six games.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is hitting .218 (12 of 55) with nine RBIs and 14 strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow played four games in left field (he was designated hitter in the other two) and made his first error of the season last Monday in a 3-2 loss at Rome.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies will play three games against the Asheville (North Carolina) Tourists before hitting the road for a four-game series with the Hickory (North Carolina) Crawdads.

Hiring freeze or thaw? What OMB’s memo really says
Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tim Tebow has his…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.