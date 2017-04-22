Sports Listen

Tomas, Peralta power Diamondbacks past Dodgers 11-5

By JOSE M. ROMERO
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 11:54 pm < a min read
PHOENIX (AP) — Yasmany Tomas homered twice and David Peralta hit a team-record four doubles, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

Chris Herrmann and Jake Lamb each hit a two-run homer for Arizona. Peralta scored three times and Tomas drove in his third run by drawing a bases-loaded walk as part of a three-run seventh inning.

Arizona improved to 8-1 at home and 12-7 overall, with wins in five of its last seven games. The Diamondbacks’ home record is the best after nine games in franchise history.

The Dodgers (8-10) have lost five of six.

Herrmann homered off starter Kenta Maeda (1-2) in the fourth, giving the Diamondbacks a 5-2 lead on the way to their fourth straight win over Los Angeles this month.

