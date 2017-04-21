Toronto FC tops Chicago Fire 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and Toronto FC defeated the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Friday night, handing German star Bastian Schweinsteiger his first loss in Major League Soccer.

Giovinco upped his season goal total to three, punctuating the victory with a free kick to the top corner in the 82nd minute.

A goal away from a hat trick, he was not happy to be taken off in the 84th minute, slapping a stanchion as he headed to the dressing room.

Eriq Zavaleta also scored for Toronto (2-1-4) while Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez notched his fourth assist of the season.

Advertisement

Substitute David Accam scored for Chicago in the 88th minute. It was the Fire’s only shot on target.