UNC’s Berry, Pinson join Bradley in testing NBA draft waters

April 24, 2017
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina juniors Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson will join freshman Tony Bradley in declaring for the NBA draft, though they won’t hire agents.

The school announced the moves Monday.

Berry was the Final Four’s most outstanding player as the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga for their sixth NCAA championship April 3. The 6-foot point guard averaged 14.7 points.

The 6-6 Pinson averaged 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists while also being a top perimeter defender.

The 6-11 Bradley told The Associated Press after the Gonzaga win that he was “100 percent” going to test the waters. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds as a reserve, but would inherit the lead interior role if he returns.

Junior Justin Jackson previously announced he would enter the draft and hire an agent.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

