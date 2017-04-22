Sports Listen

Warriors’ Kerr out for Game 3 vs Blazers with illness

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 7:59 pm < a min read
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Steve Kerr won’t coach the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their playoff series Saturday night because of an illness.

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year missed the morning shootaround, and the team announced about three hours before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers that he would not be on sidelines. Top assistant Mike Brown is expected to take Kerr’s place.

The Warriors practiced in Oakland on Friday before flying to Portland, and Kerr clearly wasn’t feeling well then.

The 51-year-old still experiences lingering symptoms from complications following two back surgeries after the franchise’s run to the 2015 championship. He missed the first 43 games last season dealing with headaches, nausea and an aching neck.

