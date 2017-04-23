Wielgus, head of USA Swimming for 2 decades, dies at 67

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Former USA Swimming executive director Chuck Wielgus, who led a federation that brought home 156 Olympic medals during his 20 years at the helm, has died. He was 67.

USA Swimming says Wielgus died Sunday in Colorado Springs of complications from colon cancer. The cancer was first diagnosed in 2006 and Wielgus underwent regular chemotherapy while leading USA Swimming to record growth before retiring in August.

Wielgus was the longest-tenured leader among U.S. Olympic organizations. The 156 medals represent about one-third of America’s overall total from the last five Olympics.

During his two decades, USA Swimming’s revenue increased by about 600 percent, and its four-year, Olympic-cycle budget grew from $35 million to nearly $160 million.

Advertisement

Wielgus was criticized in later years for his handling of numerous sexual-abuse cases against the organization. He apologized to victims in 2014.