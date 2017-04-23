Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wiesberger win playoff to…

Wiesberger win playoff to capture Shenzhen International

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 6:50 am < a min read
Share

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Austrian Bernd Wiesberger beat England’s Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff on Sunday to win the Shenzhen International.

Wiesberger went into the final round with a three-shot lead and eight shots ahead of Fleetwood but the Englishman fired a 63 to finish tied at 16 under.

Wiesberger’s 71 featured par saves on the 12th and 17th and nearly hit the pin with his approach to the last hole but was forced to settle for a par and a trip back up the 18th.

Wiesberger hit his drive in the playoff over the water off the tee and ended up in the bank while Fleetwood played safely onto the fairway and found the heart of the green with his second shot.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

The pressure was on Wiesberger and he delivered, placing his approach to five feet and making the putt for a birdie.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wiesberger win playoff to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.