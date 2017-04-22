Wild lose Staal after head-first crash into boards vs. Blues

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal has left Game 5 of the playoff series against St. Louis following a head-first crash into the boards.

During a 4-on-4 situation in the second period, Staal sent a breakaway shot at the net before tripping on Blues goalie Jake Allen’s skate after initial contact with defenseman Carl Gunnarsson knocked him off balance. Staal slid hard and horizontally into the boards.

Play was stopped with 6:07 remaining until the intermission, and Staal was down for several minutes before slowly climbing to his feet. He was visibly dazed as he was helped to the locker room, while the crowd booed the absence of a penalty.

Staal was playing on Minnesota’s first line between Charlie Coyle and Nino Niederreiter.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey