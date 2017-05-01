1 3-16 Miles Dirt. Purse $1,500,000, 3-Year-Olds

|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|ST
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Cloud Computing
|126
|2
|2
|3-1½
|3-hd
|3-hd
|2-3
|1-hd
|J.Castellano
|13.40
|Classic Empire
|126
|5
|3
|2-2
|2-2½
|2-3
|1-3
|2-4¾
|J.Leparoux
|2.20
|Senior Investment
|126
|8
|8
|9-4
|9-2½
|10
|8-1½
|3-½
|C.Hill
|31.70
|Lookin At Lee
|126
|9
|10
|10
|10
|9-½
|5-hd
|4-no
|C.Lanerie
|9.50
|Gunnevera
|126
|6
|6
|6-3½
|6-4
|6-3
|3-1½
|5-nk
|M.Smith
|11.20
|Multiplier
|126
|1
|5
|8-hd
|8-hd
|8-½
|7-2
|6-¾
|J.Rosario
|19.60
|Conquest Mo Money
|126
|10
|9
|5-1½
|5-1
|5-½
|4-1
|7-7½
|J.Carreno
|10.70
|Always Dreaming
|126
|4
|1
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-hd
|6-hd
|8-¾
|J.Velazquez
|1.20
|Hence
|126
|3
|4
|7-1½
|7-2
|7-2
|9-3½
|9-1¼
|F.Geroux
|22.40
|Term of Art
|126
|7
|7
|4-2½
|4-3½
|4-2
|10
|10
|J.Ortiz
|46.70
|Time
|23.160
|46.810
|1:11.000
|1:36.630
|1:55.980.
|2 (2)
|Cloud
|Computing
|28.80
|8.60
|6.00
|5 (5)
|Classic
|Empire
|4.40
|4.00
|8 (8)
|Senior
|Investment
|10.20
$2 Daily Double 2-2 $88.20
$2 Daily Double BES/PREAKNESS 10-2 $368.80
$2 Exacta 2-5 $98.40
$1 Superfecta 2-5-8-9 $8,162.80
$1 Super High Five 2-5-8-9-6 $283,223.40
$2 Trifecta 2-5-8 $2,194.60
$0.50 Pick 3 5-2-2 (3 correct) $250.30
$0.50 Pick 4 10-5-2-2 (4 correct) $1,462.50
$0.50 Pick 5 5-10-5-2-2 (5 correct) $6,344.85
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot 6-5-10-5-2-2 (6 correct) $7,414.88
Trainer: Chad C. Brown.
Winner: DK B/ C, 3, by Maclean’s Music-Quick Temper
(c) 2017 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved