1st game of Tigers-White Sox doubleheader rained out

CHICAGO (AP) — The first game of a doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox has been postponed because rain is in the forecast.

The second game of Friday’s twinbill was still scheduled to be played.

Detroit and Chicago will make up the rainout on Saturday as part of a doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. The second game will begin shortly after the opener ends.

Chicago’s Mike Pelfrey will have his start pushed back a few hours to Friday night, with Matthew Boyd pitching as scheduled for Detroit.

On Saturday, the White Sox’s Derek Holland and Tigers’ Buck Farmer will start the opener. Tyler Danish will pitch the second game for Chicago, with Michael Fulmer going for Detroit.

On Sunday, Miguel Gonzalez starts for the White Sox and Jordan Zimmerman for the Tigers.