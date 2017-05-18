Sports Listen

Sports News

2017 Playoff Overtime Goals

2017 Playoff Overtime Goals

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017
Share
First Round

April 12 — St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1, OT, Joel Edmundson, 17:48

April 12 — San Jose 3, Edmonton 2, OT, Melker Karlsson, 3:22.

April 13 — Washington 3, Toronto 2, OT, Tom Wilson, 5:15.

April 14 — Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT, Alexander Radluov, 18:34.

April 15 — Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT, Dion Phaneuf, 1:59.

April 15 — Toronto 4, Washington 3, 2OT, Kasperi Kapanen, 11:53.

April 16 — Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT, Jake Guentzel, 13:10.

April 17 — Toronto 4, Washington 3, OT, Tyler Bozak, 1:37.

April 17 — Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT, Bobby Ryan, 5:43.

April 17 — Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT, Kevin Fiala, 16:44.

April 17 — Anaheim 5, Calgary 4, OT, Corey Perry, 1:30.

April 20 — N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 2, OT, Mika Zibanejad, 14:22.

April 20 — Edmonton 4, San Jose 3, OT, David Desharnais, 18:15.

April 21 — Washington 2, Toronto 1, OT, Justin Williams, 1:04.

April 21 — Boston 3, Ottawa 2, 2OT, Sean Kuraly, 10:18.

April 22 — St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT, Magnus Paajarvi, 9:42.

April 23 — Ottawa 3, Boston 2, OT, Clarke MacArthur, 6:30.

April 23 — Washington 2, Toronto 1, OT, Marcus Johansson, 6:31.

Second Round

April 29 — Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, 2OT, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, 2:54.

May 1 — Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT, Kevin Shattenkirk, 3:13.

May 3 — Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT, Jakob Silfverberg, :45.

May 5 — Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, 2OT, Corey Perry, 6:57.

May 6 — Ottawa 5, N.Y Rangers 4, OT, Kyle Turris, 6:28.

Conference Finals

May 12 — Nashville 3, Anaheim 2, OT, James Neal, 9:24.

May 13 — Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT, Bobby Ryan, 4:59.

May 18 — Anahaim 3, Nashville 2, OT, Corey Perry, 10:25

Sports News
