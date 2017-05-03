3 batters hit, 3 ejections in Rays’ 9-5 win over Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Corey Dickerson homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays won their season-high fourth in a row, beating the New York Yankees 9-5 Saturday in a game that included three hit batters, three ejections and one animated argument.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi used his hands to cover the plate with dirt after being tossed by umpire Scott Barry in the fifth inning. That came right after pitching coach Larry Rothschild was ejected by Barry during a mound visit.

Rays starter Matt Andriese hit Matt Holliday after giving up a home run to Gary Sanchez in the fifth. In the bottom half, Yankees reliever Tommy Layne plunked Dickerson, who had hit two home runs off Masahiro Tanaka.

Andriese (4-1) hit Aaron Judge with a pitch leading off the sixth and was thrown out. The 6-foot-7 Judge dropped his bat and calmly went to first base after being struck.

Advertisement

Tanaka (5-3) struggled for the second consecutive start, allowing six runs and nine hits, including three homers, in three-plus innings.