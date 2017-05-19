Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 49ers hire Ron Carthon…

49ers hire Ron Carthon as director of pro personnel

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 5:50 pm < a min read
Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have hired former Rams executive Ran Carthon as the team’s new director of pro personnel.

General manager John Lynch announced the addition of Carthon on Friday. He joins vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and senior personnel executive Martin Mayhew as hires in Lynch’s first offseason in charge of the team.

Carthon will manage the coordination and day-to-day operations of the pro personnel department for the 49ers, including assistance with the coordination of free agency, the evaluation of the unrestricted free agent market and oversight of the evaluations of NFL players.

Carthon spent the past five seasons as director of pro personnel with the Rams. The son of former NFL running back Maurice Carthon previously had spent four seasons as a pro scout for Atlanta.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 49ers hire Ron Carthon…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.