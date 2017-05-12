Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 49ers sign 3rd-round pick…

49ers sign 3rd-round pick Ahkello Witherspoon to 4-year deal

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 6:40 pm < a min read
Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed third-round draft pick Ahkello Witherspoon to a four-year deal.

With the deal announced on Friday, San Francisco now has seven of its 10 draft picks under contract.

Witherspoon was the first of two third-round picks by the 49ers, going 66th overall. He had 77 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 28 passes defensed in 36 games as a cornerback at Colorado. He led the nation last season with 22 passes defensed.

First-round picks Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster and third-rounder C.J. Beathard are the only draft picks not yet signed by San Francisco.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 49ers sign 3rd-round pick…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.