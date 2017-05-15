AHL Playoff Glance

Sports Listen

Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:40 pm 2 min read
All Times EDT
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Providence 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2,

Friday, April 21: Providence 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1

Sunday, April 23: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 6, Providence 5, OT

Thursday, April 27: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2, Providence 1

Friday, April 28: Providence 4, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2

Sunday, April 30: Providence 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Friday, April 21: Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0, OT

Saturday, April 22: Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Wednesday, April 26: Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1, OT

Saturday, April 29: Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

Sunday, April 30: Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2

North Division
Syracuse 3, St. John’s 1

Friday, April 21: St. John’s 2, Syracuse 1

Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 4, St. John’s 3, 2OT

Wednesday, April 26: Syracuse 3, St. John’s 2

Friday, April 28: Syracuse 2, St. John’s 1, OT

Toronto 3, Albany 1

Thursday, April 20: Albany 3, Toronto 0

Saturday, April 22: Toronto 6, Albany 2

Wednesday, April 26: Toronto 3, Albany 2, OT

Friday, April 28: Toronto 2, Albany 1, 3OT

WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Central Division
Chicago 3, Charlotte 2

Thursday, April 20: Charlotte 4, Chicago 0

Friday, April 21: Chicago 3, Charlotte 2

Sunday, April 23: Charlotte 4, Chicago 3 OT

Tuesday, April 25: Chicago 5, Charlotte 1

Wednesday, April 26: Chicago 3, Charlotte 2

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0

Friday, April 21: Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 3, OT

Sunday, April 23: Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 2

Wednesday, April 26: Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Pacific Division
San Jose 3, Stockton 2

Friday, April 21: San Jose 4, Stockton 0

Sunday, April 23: Stockton 6, San Jose 4

Friday, April 28: San Jose 5, Stockton 3

Sunday, April 30: Stockton 5, San Jose 3

Tuesday, May 2: San Jose 2, Stockton 1, OT

San Diego 3, Ontario 2

Friday, April 21: Ontario 3, San Diego 2

Saturday, April 22: San Diego 2, Ontario 1

Friday, April 28: San Diego 3, Ontario 1

Monday, May 1: Ontario 4, San Diego 1

Tuesday, May 2: San Diego 4, Ontario 1

___

DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Hershey 3, Providence 2

Saturday, May 6: Providence 3, Hershey 1

Sunday, May 7: Hershey 3, Providence 2

Thursday, May 11: Hershey 2, Providence 1, OT

Friday, May 12: Providence 2, Hershey 1

Sunday, May 14: Hershey 3, Providence 2, OT

Tuesday, May 16: Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 17: Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

North Division
Syracuse 3, Toronto 3

Friday, May 5: Syracuse 4, Toronto 1

Saturday, May 6: Syracuse 8, Toronto 5

Tuesday, May 9: Toronto 5, Syracuse 3

Wednesday, May 10: Toronto 3, Syracuse 2

Saturday, May 13: Syracuse 5, Toronto 1

Monday, May 15: Toronto 2, Syracuse 1

Wednesday, May 17: Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 1

Wednesday, May 3: Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 1

Friday, May 5: Chicago 7, Grand Rapids 3

Saturday, May 6: Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 2

Monday, May 8: Grand Rapids 6, Chicago 3

Saturday, May 13: Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2

Pacific Division

San Jose 4, San Diego 1

Friday, May 5: San Diego 3, San Jose 2

Saturday, May 6: San Jose 5, San Diego 1

Wednesday, May 10: San Jose 4, San Diego 3, OT

Friday, May 12: San Jose 4, San Diego 3

Saturday, May 13: San Jose 2, San Diego 0

___

CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE

TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE
San Jose vs. Grand Rapids

Saturday, May 20: Grand Rapids at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 21: Grand Rapids at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24: San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 26: San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 27: San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 30: Grand Rapids at San Jose, 10 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 31: Grand Rapids at San Jose, 10 p.m.

___

CALDER CUP FINALS
(Best-of-seven)

TBD

