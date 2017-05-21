AHL Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|DIVISION SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Providence 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2,
Friday, April 21: Providence 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1
Sunday, April 23: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 6, Providence 5, OT
Thursday, April 27: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2, Providence 1
Friday, April 28: Providence 4, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2
The Pentagon may be shopping with you on Amazon
Sunday, April 30: Providence 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1
|Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Friday, April 21: Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0, OT
Saturday, April 22: Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 4
Wednesday, April 26: Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1, OT
Saturday, April 29: Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1
Sunday, April 30: Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
|North Division
|Syracuse 3, St. John’s 1
Friday, April 21: St. John’s 2, Syracuse 1
Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 4, St. John’s 3, 2OT
Wednesday, April 26: Syracuse 3, St. John’s 2
Friday, April 28: Syracuse 2, St. John’s 1, OT
Thursday, April 20: Albany 3, Toronto 0
Saturday, April 22: Toronto 6, Albany 2
Wednesday, April 26: Toronto 3, Albany 2, OT
Friday, April 28: Toronto 2, Albany 1, 3OT
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|Central Division
|Chicago 3, Charlotte 2
Thursday, April 20: Charlotte 4, Chicago 0
Friday, April 21: Chicago 3, Charlotte 2
Sunday, April 23: Charlotte 4, Chicago 3 OT
Tuesday, April 25: Chicago 5, Charlotte 1
Wednesday, April 26: Chicago 3, Charlotte 2
|Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0
Friday, April 21: Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 3, OT
Sunday, April 23: Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 2
Wednesday, April 26: Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
|Pacific Division
|San Jose 3, Stockton 2
Friday, April 21: San Jose 4, Stockton 0
Sunday, April 23: Stockton 6, San Jose 4
Friday, April 28: San Jose 5, Stockton 3
Sunday, April 30: Stockton 5, San Jose 3
Tuesday, May 2: San Jose 2, Stockton 1, OT
Friday, April 21: Ontario 3, San Diego 2
Saturday, April 22: San Diego 2, Ontario 1
Friday, April 28: San Diego 3, Ontario 1
Monday, May 1: Ontario 4, San Diego 1
Tuesday, May 2: San Diego 4, Ontario 1
___
|DIVISION FINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Providence 4, Hershey 3
Saturday, May 6: Providence 3, Hershey 1
Sunday, May 7: Hershey 3, Providence 2
Thursday, May 11: Hershey 2, Providence 1, OT
Friday, May 12: Providence 2, Hershey 1
Sunday, May 14: Hershey 3, Providence 2, OT
Tuesday, May 16: Providence 4, Hershey 2
Wednesday, May 17: Providence 4, Hershey 2
|North Division
|Syracuse 4, Toronto 3
Friday, May 5: Syracuse 4, Toronto 1
Saturday, May 6: Syracuse 8, Toronto 5
Tuesday, May 9: Toronto 5, Syracuse 3
Wednesday, May 10: Toronto 3, Syracuse 2
Saturday, May 13: Syracuse 5, Toronto 1
Monday, May 15: Toronto 2, Syracuse 1
Wednesday, May 17: Syracuse 6, Toronto 3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 1
Wednesday, May 3: Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 1
Friday, May 5: Chicago 7, Grand Rapids 3
Saturday, May 6: Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 2
Monday, May 8: Grand Rapids 6, Chicago 3
Saturday, May 13: Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2
San Jose 4, San Diego 1
Friday, May 5: San Diego 3, San Jose 2
Saturday, May 6: San Jose 5, San Diego 1
Wednesday, May 10: San Jose 4, San Diego 3, OT
Friday, May 12: San Jose 4, San Diego 3
Saturday, May 13: San Jose 2, San Diego 0
___
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Syracuse 1, Providence 0
Friday, May 19: Syracuse 6, Providence 3
Sunday, May 21: Providence 2, Syracuse 1, OT
Wednesday, May 24: Providnce at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 26: Providnce at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 27: Providnce at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30: Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31: Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Grand Rapids 1, San Jose 0
Saturday, May 20: Grand Rapids 3, San Jose 1
Sunday, May 21: Grand Rapids at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24: San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 26: San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 27: San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 30: Grand Rapids at San Jose, 10 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 31: Grand Rapids at San Jose, 10 p.m.
___
|CALDER CUP FINALS
|(Best-of-seven)
TBD