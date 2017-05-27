AHL Playoff Glance

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 9:46 pm 2 min read
All Times EDT
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Providence 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2,

Friday, April 21: Providence 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1

Sunday, April 23: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 6, Providence 5, OT

Thursday, April 27: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2, Providence 1

Friday, April 28: Providence 4, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2

Sunday, April 30: Providence 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Friday, April 21: Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0, OT

Saturday, April 22: Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Wednesday, April 26: Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1, OT

Saturday, April 29: Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

Sunday, April 30: Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2

North Division
Syracuse 3, St. John’s 1

Friday, April 21: St. John’s 2, Syracuse 1

Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 4, St. John’s 3, 2OT

Wednesday, April 26: Syracuse 3, St. John’s 2

Friday, April 28: Syracuse 2, St. John’s 1, OT

Toronto 3, Albany 1

Thursday, April 20: Albany 3, Toronto 0

Saturday, April 22: Toronto 6, Albany 2

Wednesday, April 26: Toronto 3, Albany 2, OT

Friday, April 28: Toronto 2, Albany 1, 3OT

WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Central Division
Chicago 3, Charlotte 2

Thursday, April 20: Charlotte 4, Chicago 0

Friday, April 21: Chicago 3, Charlotte 2

Sunday, April 23: Charlotte 4, Chicago 3 OT

Tuesday, April 25: Chicago 5, Charlotte 1

Wednesday, April 26: Chicago 3, Charlotte 2

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0

Friday, April 21: Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 3, OT

Sunday, April 23: Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 2

Wednesday, April 26: Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Pacific Division
San Jose 3, Stockton 2

Friday, April 21: San Jose 4, Stockton 0

Sunday, April 23: Stockton 6, San Jose 4

Friday, April 28: San Jose 5, Stockton 3

Sunday, April 30: Stockton 5, San Jose 3

Tuesday, May 2: San Jose 2, Stockton 1, OT

San Diego 3, Ontario 2

Friday, April 21: Ontario 3, San Diego 2

Saturday, April 22: San Diego 2, Ontario 1

Friday, April 28: San Diego 3, Ontario 1

Monday, May 1: Ontario 4, San Diego 1

Tuesday, May 2: San Diego 4, Ontario 1

___

DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Providence 4, Hershey 3

Saturday, May 6: Providence 3, Hershey 1

Sunday, May 7: Hershey 3, Providence 2

Thursday, May 11: Hershey 2, Providence 1, OT

Friday, May 12: Providence 2, Hershey 1

Sunday, May 14: Hershey 3, Providence 2, OT

Tuesday, May 16: Providence 4, Hershey 2

Wednesday, May 17: Providence 4, Hershey 2

North Division
Syracuse 4, Toronto 3

Friday, May 5: Syracuse 4, Toronto 1

Saturday, May 6: Syracuse 8, Toronto 5

Tuesday, May 9: Toronto 5, Syracuse 3

Wednesday, May 10: Toronto 3, Syracuse 2

Saturday, May 13: Syracuse 5, Toronto 1

Monday, May 15: Toronto 2, Syracuse 1

Wednesday, May 17: Syracuse 6, Toronto 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 1

Wednesday, May 3: Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 1

Friday, May 5: Chicago 7, Grand Rapids 3

Saturday, May 6: Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 2

Monday, May 8: Grand Rapids 6, Chicago 3

Saturday, May 13: Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2

Pacific Division

San Jose 4, San Diego 1

Friday, May 5: San Diego 3, San Jose 2

Saturday, May 6: San Jose 5, San Diego 1

Wednesday, May 10: San Jose 4, San Diego 3, OT

Friday, May 12: San Jose 4, San Diego 3

Saturday, May 13: San Jose 2, San Diego 0

___

CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Syracuse 4, Providence 1

Friday, May 19: Syracuse 6, Providence 3

Sunday, May 21: Providence 2, Syracuse 1, OT

Wednesday, May 24: Syracuse 5, Providence 4

Friday, May 26: Syracuse 7, Providence 2

Saturday, May 27: Syracuse 3, Providence 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Grand Rapids 4, San Jose 1

Saturday, May 20: Grand Rapids 3, San Jose 1

Sunday, May 21: San Jose 4, Grand Rapids 2

Wednesday, May 24: Grand Rapids 4, San Jose 2

Friday, May 26: Grand Rapids 6, San Jose 2

Saturday, May 27: Grand Rapids 4, San Jose 2

___

CALDER CUP FINALS
(Best-of-seven)

Syracuse vs. Grand Rapids, TBD

