Allardyce quits Palace, plans to end management career

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 4:43 pm 1 min read
LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says he is leaving the club after just five months and does not plan to continue his 26-year career in coaching.

A season that started with Allardyce managing the England national team, before leaving after just one match in charge, ended with him guiding Palace safely away from relegation.

The 62-year-old Allardyce, who established his Premier League credentials during an eight-year spell with Bolton Wanderers, said in a statement on Tuesday that he was leaving Palace for entirely personal reasons.

Allardyce, who steered Palace away from relegation earlier this month, thanked the south London club “for giving me the opportunity to go out with my head held high having helped keep the club in the Premier League.”

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
He joined Palace in December on a two-and-a-half-year deal after the short, ill-fated spell as England manager.

But he said the demands of top-flight management meant he was missing out on other aspects of life.

“While I’ve got the energy, I want to travel and also spend more time with my family and grandchildren without the huge pressure that comes with being a football manager… I have no ambitions to take another job,” he said. “I simply want to be able to enjoy all the things you cannot really enjoy with the 24/7 demands of managing any football club, let alone one in the Premier League.”

Before taking the England job, Allardyce had coached Sunderland, West Ham, Blackburn, Newcastle and Bolton, where he arrived in 1999. His coaching career started in 1991 as a player-manager with Irish club, Limerick. He then moved on to Preston, Blackpool and Notts County.

Sports News
The Associated Press

