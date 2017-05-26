Sports Listen

Allegri casts aside speculation, says he’ll stay at Juventus

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 9:24 am 1 min read
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri set aside speculation about his future Friday and said he will remain with the Serie A champions next season.

“I want to stay. But we need to talk about it and meet,” Allegri said. “I’ve already made my choice and when the club thinks the time is right we’ll meet. But we certainly won’t do it this week. We’re focused on Cardiff.”

After winning a record sixth straight Serie A title last weekend, Juventus is preparing to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff, Wales, on June 3.

Allegri’s contract with Juventus expires after next season.

Since replacing Antonio Conte three years ago, Allegri has guided Juventus to three Serie A titles, three Italian Cups and two Champions League finals.

Juventus ends the Serie A season at Bologna on Saturday.

“The first rule for tomorrow against Bologna is we’ve got to play to win. Then we’ll prepare for the last match. Winning in Cardiff would be the coronation of all the work we’ve done over the last three years,” Allegri said. “We’ve got to focus on this world event, which is comparable to the Super Bowl in terms of media coverage.”

