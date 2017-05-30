Sports Listen

Altuve, Astros top Twins 7-2 behind strong start from Fiers

By DAVE CAMPBELL May 30, 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Altuve had four hits and two RBIs, Mike Fiers struck out eight over six innings in his bid to retain a spot in Houston’s banged-up rotation, and the major league-leading Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Alex Bregman homered and drove in two runs, providing further support for Fiers (2-2) in his best of 10 starts this season.

Fiers fell behind 2-0 in the first when Eddie Rosario drew a bases-loaded walk and Byron Buxton followed with an infield single, but Astros hacked their way back against Twins starter Jose Berrios (3-1).

Bregman hit a sacrifice fly in the third, and Berrios loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth. He gave up only one run thanks to a double play.

But in the fifth, Altuve smashed a line drive at third baseman Ehire Adrianza, who missed with a swipe of his glove as the ball landed in left field for a two-run single and a 4-2 Houston lead.

