Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Always Dreaming heavily favored…

Always Dreaming heavily favored in early Preakness wagering

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 2:44 pm < a min read
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is taking heavy action in early wagering for this weekend’s Preakness.

The 4-5 favorite on the morning line, Always Dreaming opened at 1-5 when advance betting began Friday afternoon.

Arkansas Derby winner Classic Empire was second at 5-1.

The other eight horses were in double digits, with Gunnevera the third choice at 14-1.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Odds will fluctuate up to the start of the race, scheduled for 6:48 p.m. Saturday.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Always Dreaming heavily favored…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Lawmakers review 'critical canine contributions' to DHS mission

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.