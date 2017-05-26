American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Gary Southshore
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Lincoln
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Kansas City
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|St. Paul
|5
|2
|.714
|2½
|Winnipeg
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Sioux Falls
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Texas
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Cleburne
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Salina
|1
|9
|.100
|5
___
Fargo-Moorhead 5, Salina 2
Cleburne 4, Lincoln 1
Sioux City 5, Sioux Falls 2
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 9:03 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 4:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.