American Association

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 11:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 4 2 .667
Gary Southshore 4 3 .571 ½
Lincoln 2 5 .286
Kansas City 1 5 .167 3
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 9 1 .900
St. Paul 5 2 .714
Winnipeg 5 3 .625 3
Sioux Falls 3 3 .500 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 5 3 .625
Texas 3 4 .429
Cleburne 3 5 .375 2
Salina 1 9 .100 5

___

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Salina 2

Cleburne 4, Lincoln 1

Sioux City 5, Sioux Falls 2

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 9:03 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Gary Southshore, 4:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

The Associated Press

