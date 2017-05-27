American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Gary Southshore
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Kansas City
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Lincoln
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|.667
|2½
|St. Paul
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Sioux Falls
|3
|4
|.429
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Cleburne
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Texas
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Salina
|1
|9
|.100
|4½
___
Gary Southshore 1, Texas 0
Lincoln 7, Cleburne 1
St. Paul 10, Kansas City 3
Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City 8, Sioux Falls 2
Cleburne at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.