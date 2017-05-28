American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Gary Southshore
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Lincoln
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Winnipeg
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|St. Paul
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Sioux Falls
|3
|6
|.333
|5½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Texas
|4
|6
|.400
|1
|Cleburne
|4
|7
|.364
|1½
|Salina
|1
|9
|.100
|4
___
Lincoln 8, Cleburne 4
Kansas City 5, St. Paul 2
Sioux City 7, Sioux Falls 1
Gary Southshore 5, Texas 1
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
