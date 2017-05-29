American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Gary Southshore
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Kansas City
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Lincoln
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Winnipeg
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|St. Paul
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Texas
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Cleburne
|4
|7
|.364
|2
|Salina
|1
|10
|.091
|5
___
Kansas City 10, Gary Southshore 4
St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux City 5, Fargo-Moorhead 3
Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Lincoln 5, Texas 4
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita 6, Salina 0
St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.
St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.