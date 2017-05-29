Sports Listen

American Association

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 11:31 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 8 2 .800
Gary Southshore 6 5 .545
Kansas City 4 6 .400 4
Lincoln 4 6 .400 4
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 9 2 .818
Winnipeg 7 3 .700
St. Paul 6 4 .600
Sioux Falls 3 6 .333 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 6 5 .545
Texas 4 6 .400
Cleburne 4 7 .364 2
Salina 1 10 .091 5

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 10, Gary Southshore 4

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux City 5, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Lincoln 5, Texas 4

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita 6, Salina 0

Tuesday’s Games

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

