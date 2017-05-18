American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salina
|0
|0
|000
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Sioux City
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Lincoln
|0
|0
|000
|—
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|000
|—
|St. Paul
|0
|0
|000
|—
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Texas
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Wichita
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Laredo
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Cleburne
|0
|0
|000
|—
___
Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.