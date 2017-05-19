American Association

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 1:01 am < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Salina 0 0 000
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 1 0 1.000
Kansas City 0 0 000 ½
Lincoln 0 0 000 ½
Gary Southshore 0 1 .000 1
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 1 0 1.000
St. Paul 1 0 1.000
Fargo-Moorhead 0 0 000 ½
Sioux Falls 0 1 .000 1
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Texas 0 0 000
Wichita 0 0 000
Laredo 0 0 000
Cleburne 0 1 .000 ½

___

Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg 5, Cleburne 3

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Texas 3

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, ppd.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City 2, Sioux Falls 1

St. Paul 5, Gary Southshore 2

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salina at Wichita, 6 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

