American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salina
|0
|1
|.000
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lincoln
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Gary Southshore
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Sioux Falls
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Laredo
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cleburne
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Winnipeg 6, Cleburne 4
Sioux Falls 5, Sioux City 4
Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Fargo-Moorhead 8, Texas 3
Wichita 6, Salina 3
Kansas City 3, Lincoln 2
St. Paul 2, Gary Southshore 1
Salina at Wichita, 6 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Laredo at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 7:05 p.m.