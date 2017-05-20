Sports Listen

American Association

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 1:00 am < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Salina 0 1 .000
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 1 0 1.000
Kansas City 1 0 1.000
Lincoln 0 1 .000 1
Gary Southshore 0 2 .000
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 2 0 1.000
Fargo-Moorhead 1 0 1.000 ½
Winnipeg 1 0 1.000 ½
Sioux Falls 0 1 .000
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 1 0 1.000
Laredo 0 0 000 ½
Texas 0 1 .000 1
Cleburne 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 6, Cleburne 4

Sioux Falls 5, Sioux City 4

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Texas 3

Wichita 6, Salina 3

Kansas City 3, Lincoln 2

St. Paul 2, Gary Southshore 1

Saturday’s Games

Salina at Wichita, 6 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Laredo at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

