Sports News

American Association

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:00 am < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Salina 1 1 .500
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 1 1 .500
Sioux City 1 1 .500
Kansas City 1 1 .500
Gary Southshore 0 2 .000 1
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 3 0 1.000
St. Paul 2 0 1.000 ½
Winnipeg 2 1 .667 1
Sioux Falls 1 1 .500
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 1 1 .500
Laredo 0 0 000
Cleburne 1 2 .333 ½
Texas 0 3 .000

Saturday’s Games

Salina 4, Wichita 3

Cleburne 4, Winnipeg 3

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, ppd.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, ppd.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, ppd.

Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln 4, Kansas City 2

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Texas 0

Wichita 10, Salina 1

Sunday’s Games

Laredo at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.

Salina at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 5 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salina at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Salina, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

The Associated Press

