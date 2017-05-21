American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salina
|1
|1
|.500
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Sioux City
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Gary Southshore
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|St. Paul
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Sioux Falls
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Laredo
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Cleburne
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Texas
|0
|3
|.000
|1½
___
Salina 4, Wichita 3
Cleburne 4, Winnipeg 3
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, ppd.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, ppd.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, ppd.
Laredo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln 4, Kansas City 2
Fargo-Moorhead 5, Texas 0
Wichita 10, Salina 1
Laredo at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.
Salina at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 5 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Salina, 7 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.