American Association

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Salina 1 3 .250
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 2 1 .667
Sioux City 1 1 .500 ½
Kansas City 1 2 .333 1
Gary Southshore 0 3 .000 2
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 3 0 1.000
St. Paul 3 0 1.000
Winnipeg 2 2 .500
Sioux Falls 1 1 .500
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 3 1 .750
Cleburne 2 2 .500 1
Laredo 0 0 000 1
Texas 0 3 .000

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne 4, Winnipeg 3

Laredo at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita 6, Salina 1

Lincoln 4, Kansas City 3

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.

St. Paul 4, Gary Southshore 0

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salina at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Salina, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 11:05 a.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 12:05 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 12:05 p.m.

Salina at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Salina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

American Association
The Associated Press

