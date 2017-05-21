American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salina
|1
|3
|.250
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Sioux City
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Gary Southshore
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|St. Paul
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Winnipeg
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Cleburne
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Laredo
|0
|0
|000
|1
|Texas
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
Cleburne 4, Winnipeg 3
Laredo at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita 6, Salina 1
Lincoln 4, Kansas City 3
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.
St. Paul 4, Gary Southshore 0
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Salina, 7 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 11:05 a.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 12:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 12:05 p.m.
Salina at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Salina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.