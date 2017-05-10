Sports Listen

By The Associated Press May 10, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 22 10 .688
New York 21 10 .677 ½
Boston 17 15 .531 5
Tampa Bay 16 19 .457
Toronto 12 21 .364 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 18 14 .563
Minnesota 16 14 .533 1
Detroit 16 15 .516
Chicago 15 16 .484
Kansas City 12 20 .375 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 22 11 .667
Los Angeles 17 18 .486 6
Seattle 16 17 .485 6
Oakland 15 18 .455 7
Texas 14 20 .412

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Washington 4

Toronto 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Cincinnati 4

Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 11 innings

San Diego 5, Texas 1

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 11, San Diego 0

Baltimore 5, Washington 4, 12 innings

Seattle 10, Philadelphia 9

Cleveland 6, Toronto 0

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 6, 12 innings

Milwaukee 11, Boston 7

Houston 8, Atlanta 3

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 7, Arizona 3

L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Gallardo 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Garcia 1-1) at Houston (Musgrove 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Chavez 2-4) at Oakland (Triggs 4-2), 3:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Salazar 2-3) at Toronto (Liriano 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 0-0) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Kendrick 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hughes 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Washington (Cole 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 5-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Iwakuma 0-2) at Toronto (Estrada 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 2-4) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Tepesch 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

