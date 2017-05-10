|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|New York
|21
|10
|.677
|½
|Boston
|17
|15
|.531
|5
|Tampa Bay
|16
|19
|.457
|7½
|Toronto
|12
|21
|.364
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|Minnesota
|16
|14
|.533
|1
|Detroit
|16
|15
|.516
|1½
|Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|2½
|Kansas City
|12
|20
|.375
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|17
|18
|.486
|6
|Seattle
|16
|17
|.485
|6
|Oakland
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|Texas
|14
|20
|.412
|8½
___
Baltimore 6, Washington 4
Toronto 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Cincinnati 4
Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 11 innings
San Diego 5, Texas 1
Texas 11, San Diego 0
Baltimore 5, Washington 4, 12 innings
Seattle 10, Philadelphia 9
Cleveland 6, Toronto 0
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 6, 12 innings
Milwaukee 11, Boston 7
Houston 8, Atlanta 3
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 7, Arizona 3
L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 3
Seattle (Gallardo 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 1-1) at Houston (Musgrove 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Chavez 2-4) at Oakland (Triggs 4-2), 3:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Miley 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 2-3) at Toronto (Liriano 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 0-0) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Kendrick 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hughes 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Washington (Cole 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 5-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Iwakuma 0-2) at Toronto (Estrada 1-2), 7:07 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 2-4) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Tepesch 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-2), 10:07 p.m.