|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|New York
|21
|11
|.656
|½
|Boston
|18
|16
|.529
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|17
|20
|.459
|7
|Toronto
|14
|21
|.400
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|14
|.548
|—
|Cleveland
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Detroit
|16
|16
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|15
|17
|.469
|2½
|Kansas City
|13
|21
|.382
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Seattle
|17
|18
|.486
|7
|Los Angeles
|17
|19
|.472
|7½
|Oakland
|16
|18
|.471
|7½
|Texas
|16
|20
|.444
|8½
___
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Seattle 11, Philadelphia 6
Houston 4, Atlanta 2
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Washington 7, Baltimore 6
Toronto 8, Cleveland 7
Tampa Bay 12, Kansas City 1
Texas 4, San Diego 3
Milwaukee 7, Boston 4
Arizona 7, Detroit 1
Baltimore at Washington, ppd.
Boston 4, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 0
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 7, Seattle 2
Texas 5, San Diego 2
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Bergman 0-0) at Toronto (Biagini 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 5-1) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 2-3) at Boston (Porcello 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Hahn 1-2) at Texas (Cashner 0-3), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Chacin 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Tillman 1-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-3), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 1-2), 10:07 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.