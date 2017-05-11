Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 11:41 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 22 11 .667
New York 21 11 .656 ½
Boston 18 16 .529
Tampa Bay 17 20 .459 7
Toronto 14 21 .400 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 14 .548
Cleveland 18 15 .545
Detroit 16 16 .500
Chicago 15 17 .469
Kansas City 13 21 .382
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 24 11 .686
Seattle 17 18 .486 7
Los Angeles 17 19 .472
Oakland 16 18 .471
Texas 16 20 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Seattle 11, Philadelphia 6

Houston 4, Atlanta 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Washington 7, Baltimore 6

Toronto 8, Cleveland 7

Tampa Bay 12, Kansas City 1

Texas 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 7, Boston 4

Arizona 7, Detroit 1

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, ppd.

Boston 4, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Texas 5, San Diego 2

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (McCullers 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 0-0) at Toronto (Biagini 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 5-1) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 2-3) at Boston (Porcello 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Hahn 1-2) at Texas (Cashner 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Chacin 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Tillman 1-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-3), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 1-2), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

