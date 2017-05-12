|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|New York
|21
|11
|.656
|½
|Boston
|18
|16
|.529
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|17
|20
|.459
|7
|Toronto
|15
|21
|.417
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|Cleveland
|18
|16
|.529
|1
|Detroit
|17
|16
|.515
|1½
|Chicago
|15
|17
|.469
|3
|Kansas City
|13
|21
|.382
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Seattle
|17
|19
|.472
|7½
|Oakland
|16
|18
|.471
|7½
|Los Angeles
|17
|20
|.459
|8
|Texas
|16
|20
|.444
|8½
___
Baltimore at Washington, ppd.
Boston 4, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 0
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 7, Seattle 2
Texas 5, San Diego 2
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Detroit 7, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 4, Seattle 0
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Fiers 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-3) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Toronto (Stroman 3-2), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Tillman 1-0) at Kansas City (Karns 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Gray 0-1) at Texas (Martinez 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2), 9:07 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.