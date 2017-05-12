Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 10:21 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 22 11 .667
New York 21 12 .636 1
Boston 18 16 .529
Tampa Bay 17 20 .459 7
Toronto 15 21 .417
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 14 .563
Cleveland 18 16 .529 1
Detroit 17 16 .515
Chicago 15 17 .469 3
Kansas City 13 21 .382 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 11 .694
Seattle 17 19 .472 8
Oakland 16 18 .471 8
Los Angeles 17 20 .459
Texas 16 20 .444 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, ppd.

Boston 4, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Texas 5, San Diego 2

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Detroit 7, L.A. Angels 1

Friday’s Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 4, Seattle 0

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Fiers 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-3) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Toronto (Stroman 3-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Tillman 1-0) at Kansas City (Karns 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Gray 0-1) at Texas (Martinez 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

