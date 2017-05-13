Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 1:15 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 22 12 .647
New York 21 12 .636 ½
Boston 18 17 .514
Tampa Bay 18 20 .474 6
Toronto 15 21 .417 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 14 .563
Cleveland 18 16 .529 1
Detroit 17 17 .500 2
Chicago 15 18 .455
Kansas City 14 21 .400
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 11 .694
Los Angeles 18 20 .474 8
Seattle 17 19 .472 8
Texas 17 20 .459
Oakland 16 19 .457

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, ppd.

Boston 4, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Texas 5, San Diego 2

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Detroit 7, L.A. Angels 1

Friday’s Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 4, Seattle 0

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Texas 5, Oakland 2

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 0

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Fiers 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-3) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Toronto (Stroman 3-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Tillman 1-0) at Kansas City (Karns 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Gray 0-1) at Texas (Martinez 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

