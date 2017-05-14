|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Baltimore
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Boston
|19
|17
|.528
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|18
|21
|.462
|6
|Toronto
|16
|21
|.432
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Cleveland
|18
|17
|.514
|2
|Detroit
|18
|17
|.514
|2
|Chicago
|16
|18
|.471
|3½
|Kansas City
|15
|21
|.417
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Texas
|18
|20
|.474
|8
|Los Angeles
|18
|21
|.462
|8½
|Seattle
|17
|20
|.459
|8½
|Oakland
|16
|20
|.444
|9
___
Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 4, Seattle 0
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Texas 5, Oakland 2
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 0
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 7, Seattle 2
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 5, San Diego 4
Kansas City 4, Baltimore 3
Texas 6, Oakland 5
Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle (Miranda 3-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Santiago 4-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 2-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Weaver 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 2-3) at Kansas City (Young 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 2-2) at Texas (Griffin 4-0), 3:05 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 1-1), 3:37 p.m.
Houston (Morton 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-1), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.